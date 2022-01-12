Sen. Maxmin won’t seek re-election

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo announced Wednesday that he will be running for re-election in the 2022 midterms. "We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced. The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized," the Republican congressman wrote in a statement. "We must rise to that challenge and be heavily engaged in it. I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate."

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO