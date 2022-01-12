Brooklyn Nets Odds To Win The NBA Championship And Where To Bet In NY

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (1/13/22) The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) take on the Brooklyn Nets (25-14) in a matchup between polar opposites. The Thunder have the 4th worst record in the league, while the Nets are the title favorites at +250 to win the Finals. After a close 122-118 loss to the Wizards, the Thunder will look to snap their five game losing streak against Kevin Durant and the Nets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finally broke out of his recent scoring slump with a 32 point eruption on 13/22 from the field. Although he is shooting a career low from the field (41.5%) and three (27.9 3PT%), Gilgeous-Alexander deserves shielding from criticism. The Thunder do not have another elite scorer, which causes defenses to focus solely on him. He faces the most double-teams in the entire NBA at 17.5 possessions per game and is often forced to pass the ball just after reaching half court to avoid a trap. The Thunder should consider increasing rookie Tre Mann’s minutes. Although he is still raw, Mann’s scoring talent is gravely needed for a team averaging the least amount of points per game (100.0 PPG) in the NBA. Once again, Kenrich Williams (COVID) is expected to be out. The Thunder compensated for this absence against the Wizards by increasing minutes for Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome.

