We may be sinking into 2022, but that just means we’re at the start of announcing Twinfinite’s 2021 best of picks across all genres. It’s time to buckle up and maybe pick a new game to play. Every RPG on on our best of list is a massive adventure, but they all have a common thread to them. In each game you play as characters that find themselves among friends that become family. These parties are faced with impossible odds while leaning on each other for support when things are at their hardest. Let’s reveal the best RPGs of 2021 as voted on by Twinfinite staff and editors!

