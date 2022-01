It seems like the DCEU is essentially moving on from Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. The take on the character was brought to life by Affleck with some memorable moments and was a completely Zack Snyder version of the character for better and worse. Affleck, who cenently appeared in last fall’s The Last Duel, and now is starring the George Clooney directed The Tender Bar, has been trying to make sense of his time as Batman, and he has some interesting thoughts. Affleck recently revealed his ‘favorite’ Batman’ scene, and his answer’s not what Zack Snyder fans want to hear.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO