Suspect in double killing in Kirksville in custody

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Kirksville man charged with killing two people, including an 18-month-old child, and wounding two others has been arrested after 11 days on the run, police said.

Anquan “AJ” Glover, 22, was arrested Monday by U.S. marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers at a hotel in the Belton area after investigators received a tip he was there, KTVO reported.

Glover and a co-defendant, Ray Rijos, 52, of Kirksville, are both charged with 14 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

They are suspects in the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Braxton Cottrill and 18-month-old Parker Sizemore and the wounding of two other people at an apartment in Kirksville on Dec. 30.

Authorities have not said what prompted the shootings but said the suspects and victims knew each other and it was not a random shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office said Glover is also charged in that county with second-degree property damage and obstructing police by giving false information in Jackson County.