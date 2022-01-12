Sharon Chuter Designed Her New Glossy Primer to Go on Top of Foundation

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like so many of the details that have been mythologized around Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s life, the camellia—one of Chanel’s most recognizable motifs—has its own piece of lore. Chanel’s lover Arthur “Boy” Capel allegedly gave her a bouquet of these flowers in the early days of their courtship, thus immortalizing both the bloom and its bearer into the French house’s design vernacular. To date, Boy has been canonized as a best-selling handbag, a lipstick shade, and a fragrance, while the camellia has been embroidered into evening gowns, encrusted in diamonds, and, most recently, reimagined as the key ingredient in Chanel’s most ambitious beauty launch in decades.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO