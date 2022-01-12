ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Balanced Offense Can Win Games

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
The Las Vegas Raiders offense has found recent success without having to air the ball a hundred times.

The Silver and Black were red-hot at the start of the season, going 3-0 while averaging 400 yards a game.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went 6-0 when passing for over 300 yards, but would fold up 0-7 when throwing the ball under 300 yards through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season.

“But with the run game kicking up and Zay [Jones] stepping up and Bryan [Edwards] making some clutch plays for us and all these kinds of things, I feel like we're a better team today than we were at the beginning of the year,” Carr said.

In the last four weeks, the Raiders have won four-straight games without having to throw for over 300 yards.

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson took over the offense and play-calling duties after the departure of Jon Gruden.

The offense often seemed lost, and as frustrating as, the Raiders never gave up.

“I remember sitting here and saying, do we have to throw for 300 yards to win a football game? Because that's what the stats said. And now we can do that, or we can run the ball, we can play-action, we can do a lot of different things. And the more multiple you are as an offense, the better it is for your team,” Carr added.

The offensive line has helped the running game to pick up at the right time of the season, which has allowed the passing game to open up, and the play-action calls.

“All it takes is one to make everything else go. So, for me to turn my back and stick the ball out, they got to believe that Josh [Jacobs] is getting it and the fact that we don't have to throw it 50 times to win every game is nice. But we've also proven that if we have to do that, we can win that way as well,” Carr said.

The Raiders have shown that they can win games when throwing the ball over 300 yards, and have figured out how to win games with their balanced attack.

The offense might not look as explosive as it first was, but the Raiders have managed to win games and that can really become a problem to opposing teams in the playoffs.

