ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Proof of vaccination or negative test to be required in Minneapolis, St. Paul restaurants

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3893lU_0djuBVOV00
Shaymus McLaughlin

Diners in Minneapolis and St. Paul will soon have to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative COVID test in order to eat at the cities' food and drink establishments.

The mayors of both cities, during a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon, announced the new protocols, which will apply to restaurants and any other indoor establishments where food or drink is served.

The requirements, which the mayors emphasized are temporary, will go into effect on Jan. 19. Organizers of ticketed events will have until Jan. 26 to implement the new requirements. There is not a built-in expiration date for these measures in Minneapolis, but the St. Paul policy would end in 40 days without additional action.

In Minneapolis, the new requirement applies to everyone that can be vaccinated, meaning age 5 and up. A negative test will be needed for children ages 2-4. Anyone under 2 years old is exempt.

In St. Paul, all children under 5 years old are exempt from the requirement.

"I can't emphasize this enough, this is a critical next step to avoid closure," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citing the COVID surge that is overwhelming testing sites and hospitals in the Twin Cities.

Indoor diners will have a choice of showing one of two things:

  • Proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning it's been two weeks since receiving the final dose of a vaccine series (so booster not required); or
  • Proof of a negative PCR or antigen COVID-19 lab test from within the past 72 hours — one that is medically supervised, not an at-home test.

This rule does not apply solely to restaurants. Erik Hansen, director of economic policy and development for the City of Minneapolis, said any establishment that serves food or drink indoors will be subject to the proof of vaccination or negative test mandate.

That includes:

  • Indoor restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • Cafes
  • Bars
  • Sports venues (such as Target Center, Xcel Energy Center)
  • Theaters
  • Bowling alleys
  • Convention centers
  • Catering halls

Other spaces will be exempt, such as retail or grocery settings, schools, hospitals, congregate care facilities, or public areas not connected to a restaurant or bar but where people happen to be eating or drinking (such as the skyway systems).

The requirements also will not apply to takeout orders.

Carter called the requirements "a tool no one ever wants to have to use," but said the "staggering increases" in case counts and ongoing concerns among health care professionals meant such a move was necessary.

"Only by working together can we hall help prevent the spread of COVID, conquer this together, and keep our economy moving forward together," Carter said.

Establishments that don't follow the new requirements could face some sort of enforcement action, though Frey and Hansen insisted they'll look to work with offending venues before taking other measures. Enforcement will generally be done via complaints made to 311, they said.

"I think it's important to note too though, these requirements are built just as much to protect those same businesses that we're talking about right now, many of whom are trying to figure out how they make it through another spike," Carter said, noting everyone has to "chip in and do their part" to avoid something like a shutdown.

Frey also argued the rules provide a great opportunity for people to dine out "while being a whole lot safer."

"So you can go out to eat knowing the people around you have been vaccinated or have received a negative test within the last few days," he said.

Last week, both cities brought back public face mask mandates for many indoor areas where people congregate, citing the quick spread of the omicron variant. The next day, the Minnesota Medical Association urged other cities to also issue public face mask mandates because "wearing well-fitted masks is a valuable strategy in our ongoing fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant."

Minnetonka is reportedly considering a citywide mask mandate, Duluth and Edina recently rejected such a measure, Golden Valley and Hopkins approved their own mandates, while Bloomington decided only to "encourage" mask wearing.

Gov. Tim Walz has said he's not going to issue a statewide mask mandate at this time because he doesn't believe enough people will follow it to make a difference.

Comments / 79

Shawn Begordis
1d ago

yeah... because if your vaccinated you can't get it or spread it....(for those that don't know... this is called sarcasm)

Reply
38
Damia Marie
1d ago

Minneapolis and St Paul...restaurants! so not just masks but proof of jabs??? ok. Going elsewhere is a good option.

Reply(5)
36
Larry Sunde
23h ago

absolutely b.s its discrimination vaccinated spread covid & get sick just as much I'll take all my business to small town outside of the cities I dont care anymore let alot of businesses shut the doors see if I give a sh... .it !!!

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

Mayor Norton responds to Twin Cities' vaccination decision

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester mayor Kim Norton is backing those mayors saying she thinks it was good for Minneapolis and St. Paul to implement the new requirement adding that she believes individual cities need to look at their own community's vaccination and case rates. "We really need to be...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Bloomington, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minnetonka, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Saint Paul, MN
Food & Drinks
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
KARE 11

Hospitals welcome Walz staffing plan

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hospital executives and physicians Wednesday praised Governor Tim Walz for his plan to bring hundreds of nurses and other health care professionals to Minnesota to help battle the surge of the omicron variant. The Democratic chief executive announced plans to spend $40 million in federal...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Average Positivity Rate Breaches 20%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s latest average positivity rate has breached 20%, continuing to climb to record levels as the state moves to hire hundreds more health care workers to help hospitals. According to the state health department, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 20.7% as of Jan. 5 due to data lag. (credit: MDH) Several other major public health risk indicators are on the climb, too. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents is the highest it’s ever been at 145.9. As the Omicron variant surges across the country, testing is in high demand. The state’s testing rate is at 635.1 residents testing per...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Five Minneapolis council members show up to defend Near North homeless encampment

Out of the pitch-black predawn, dozens of heavily bundled activists assembled on North Girard and 2nd Avenues in Minneapolis to shield the residents of the Near North homeless encampment from imminent disbandment. They brought wagons laden with hand-warmers and McDonald's sandwiches, and built fires from scrap wood as they watched for dump trucks and skid steers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Jacob Frey
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul business reactions mixed over new vaccine mandate

(FOX 9) - Starting January 19, Minneapolis and St. Paul will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at places were people eat and drink including restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Vaccine mandate has restaurant owners divided. Twin Cities business owners are split over Wednesday’s mandate requiring proof...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Letters: Phasing out diesel, the peril of rights without responsibilities, and Minneapolis’ Hennepin reconstruction plan

Our weekly roundup of letters from MinnPost readers. How to combat climate change, improve public health and the economy. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding buses and trucks (medium and heavy duty vehicles — MHDVs). We are part of a group encouraging Gov. Tim Walz to sign this MOU on behalf of the state of Minnesota. It is a non-binding resolution, unlike the Clean Cars initiative that was adopted last year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Board. The states involved in the MOU are a learning laboratory for how we can accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy with clean transportation. By learning from each other, these states are figuring out how to do this.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Plan Accordingly’: Minnesotans Told To Expect More Disruptions As Omicron Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said people could expect to see disruptions in multiple services as the more contagious Omicron variant spreads throughout Minnesota. “We’re talking with employers and businesses to plan accordingly for significant percentages of the workforce to be out at any one time,” Malcolm said Friday. School districts are trying to preserve in-person learning as they experience statewide staffing challenges and students getting sick or being exposed. “What happens when two-thirds of your class is home sick,” Education Minnesota president Denise Specht said. “You can do teaching and learning with the other third...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Pcr#Antigen Test#Food Drink#Covid#Target Center
mprnews.org

Twin Cities tightening COVID bar, restaurant rules as cases climb

With COVID-19 cases climbing quickly, Minneapolis and St. Paul will soon require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter places serving food and drink. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced their plan Wednesday, saying the restrictions were needed as COVID’s omicron variant spreads rapidly across the region.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Live updates: MDH reports 52 new COVID deaths, over 11,500 cases

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 52 new deaths and 11,510 new cases. Minneapolis and St. Paul temporarily issue food establishment rule. State easing quarantine restrictions for child care providers. Gov. Walz announces new actions in support of Minnesota hospitals at Wednesday morning news conference. Gov. Walz expands "Kids...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Eagan indoor market returns featuring local vendors

Eagan's indoor market is back on the second Wednesday of every month through April. Organizers pride themselves on keeping the market as local as possible -- everything is made within 50 miles of Eagan, Minnesota.
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ktoe.com

Minnesota Health Officials Warn Of Scams Accompanying Test Scarcity, Hoarding

Minnesota health officials are warning people about possible scammers as free testing sites begin limiting testing appointments because of scarcity and hoarding. Vault Health officials say there is an unprecedented demand at its free state testing sites. The Better Business Bureau chapter for Minnesota and North Dakota is joining an Illinois investigation into the Center for COVID Control which is operating testing sites in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and other locations in the state. Delayed or inaccurate test results have been reported by some using the company’s site.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy