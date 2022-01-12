ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camellias for the Florida Garden

Cover picture for the articleHas anyone ever wondered what the most beautiful flower on earth might be? While the answer to that question is certainly a matter of opinion, the camellia would surely be a top contestant. The good news is that we can grow camellias here in Central Florida and, now is...

agnetwest.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
wsmag.net

The Gentlemen Gardeners

Two “gentlemen gardeners” maintain a delightful garden at their home on Bainbridge Island. Jim Stokes and Roland Mitlohner didn’t become active gardeners until after retirement, although they both had gardening in their blood from an early age. Mitlohner, who grew up in Czechoslovakia and Bavaria, wanted to...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Garden Notes: Sticking with the locals

Many are looking forward enthusiastically to the discoveries in 2022 that the Mars rovers may make. Perseverance, the most recently landed Mars rover, has found matter containing organic traces on Mars’ rocky surface. Supposing the probing of Mars discovered past life, maybe even previous civilizations: would it put a pause, or even a halt, to the laying waste to our home planet?
GARDENING
myreporternews.com

The Budding Gardener

Soon, across southern landscapes, we will see crapemyrtle trees reshaped with severe horizontal cuts of their branches called topping or “crape murder”. This outdated habit still persists and leaves the repeatedly cut branch ends with permanent scars of unsightly bulges or knobby knuckles. Many landscapers are happy to continue the practice and charge you for this unnecessary work.
GARDENING
Citrus County Chronicle

Jane's Garden: Poinsettias in the home, garden and history

What do homeowners do with the millions of potted poinsettias sold over the holiday season? Many people repot little plants that thrive as houseplants to flower next winter. Some gardeners, in warmer regions or where there is a warm microclimate niche close to a building, plant poinsettias in their gardens.
GARDENING
Monterey County Herald

D. Lopez, This Week in the Garden | Gardening in the matrix

Before anyone changes anything in my yard, I ask them to pay attention to the garden matrix. My husband asks me what the heck am I saying. It’s possible that my years as a graphic designer, and sci-fi fan, had an impact on this perspective, but I think that if you have any naturalist interest in you, this will all make good sense. I was prompted to address this from several comments by others. Recently, a construction company pointed to my monarch butterfly nursery and said that it could construct something in that space, “it’s just landscape, it would be easy.” I was not offended. My husband and I know it is not “just landscape.” We are the stewards to protect our conservation projects. It is a choice. Your garden is also “not just landscape.” My goal is to create a series of articles to cover this; it is important enough.
GARDENING
University of Florida

Master Gardener Volunteers on… the orchid tree, a corsage for your yard

Looking for an amazing pop of color and texture in your Florida yard? Consider the impact of a flowering tree. Specifically, the orchid tree. A member of the Bauhinia genus, which includes approximately 350 varieties of showy, flowering trees and plants, orchid trees are non-natives, hailing from southern China. Amazing shades of fuchsia with magenta with red accents in super-sized, orchid-shaped flowers make the orchid tree an almost-irresistible addition to your garden. This tree is too big for a small yard, though, and best suited for a large property or as a single specimen in a medium-sized landscape.
GARDENING
Bay Weekly

Gardening for Health

Growing citrus in Maryland, like Meyer lemons, is great fun and easy. I keep mine outside all summer and then bring it indoors just before frost, usually about mid-October. Then it becomes a houseplant until about April when we don’t have any more frosts and I put it back outside in a sunny spot.
MARYLAND STATE
Times-Online

Dakota Gardener: Gardening Resolutions for 2022

January is a great time to reflect on the previous year’s gardening successes and failures. This can lead to resolutions to improve gardening practices or to just try something new. To help you in setting resolutions, consider adopting one or more of the following suggestions. 1. Try growing a...
GARDENING
Eureka Times-Standard

North Coast Gardening | Garden chores abound this month

January begins with cold, soil-saturating rain — not so much fun for getting garden chores done. Fortunately, the sun always shines, and things usually begin to dry up a bit in time for some winter gardening. There are good days to come. Here is what you can do this month in the garden:
GARDENING
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala Camellia Club hosts flower show, plant sale

The Ocala Camellia Society will be presenting its annual camellia show on Saturday, Jan. 29, through Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Ocala Municipal Golf Course (3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.). Members of the public are invited to both attend the show and enter their own blooms; admission and entry for flowers are free. For new exhibitors, experienced club members will be available to help sort, name and place flowers for judging.
OCALA, FL
University of Florida

Celebrate Florida Arbor Day with UF/IFAS Extension

Florida Arbor Day lands on Jan. 21 this year and UF/IFAS has opportunities to celebrate across the Sunshine State. Events include tree giveaways, education on tree selection based on region and more. The date, shifted up from national Arbor Day in April, is situated at an ideal planting time for...
FLORIDA STATE
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Japanese Camellia (Camellia Japonica)

Camellias are popular plants with showy blooms, and the Japanese camellia (Camellia japonica) is a favorite. The state flower of Alabama, this compact, long-lived shrub has dark, glossy foliage. The beautiful clusters of blooms usually appear in late winter and stay through the spring. They come in various colors and bring a plethora of pollinators to your garden.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Time To Do Winter Tree Pruning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In the winter you see the bones of your tree. In this naked state it is a good time to perform a visual inspection of how it is doing. This task is especially important in the wake of the historic freeze of 2021. Many trees survived the brutal cold snap (the coldest temperatures at DFW in 72 years) but struggled in their recovery through the growing season. Now is the time to prune away any damage. Pruning while the tree is in a dormant state is important. The tree can start healing from the cut quicker, sealing...
DALLAS, TX
The Ledger

GARDENING CALENDAR

LAWN CHAIR LECTURE SERIES: Roses - A Recipe for Success, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, Peterson Nursery & Garden Center, 2184 County Road 540A, Lakeland. Free. 863-644-6491. Send your gardening information to The Ledger, P.O. Box 408, Lakeland, FL 33802, email features@theledger.com.
LAKELAND, FL
villagelife.com

Grow For It! Keeping a garden journal

As the last dark days of December quickly head toward a shiny new year, gardeners of El Dorado County have grandiose thoughts of planting and nurturing their 2022 dream garden. This is the perfect time to set up a garden journal. Although it might seem like an outdated idea, keeping...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

