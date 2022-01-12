Camellias for the Florida Garden

Before anyone changes anything in my yard, I ask them to pay attention to the garden matrix. My husband asks me what the heck am I saying. It’s possible that my years as a graphic designer, and sci-fi fan, had an impact on this perspective, but I think that if you have any naturalist interest in you, this will all make good sense. I was prompted to address this from several comments by others. Recently, a construction company pointed to my monarch butterfly nursery and said that it could construct something in that space, “it’s just landscape, it would be easy.” I was not offended. My husband and I know it is not “just landscape.” We are the stewards to protect our conservation projects. It is a choice. Your garden is also “not just landscape.” My goal is to create a series of articles to cover this; it is important enough.

