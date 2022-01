It doesn't happen all the time, but when you come across such a person you will never forget it. In our lives when we meet someone for the first time, there are those certain people that we will never forget. I had the opportunity to meet Caitlyn Vogel back in 2019. I was working at a radio station in Minot, and she came in along with Samantha Redding. Both were Miss North Dakota Teens. Charm was written all over these two ladies. I distinctly remember how poised they were, of course, that comes with the territory when you are used to doing interviews everywhere. They easily made an impression on me.

