VTSS has shared a new single, ‘For Your Safety’, lifted from her forthcoming ‘Projections’ EP on Ninja Tune’s Technicolor imprint. Listen to it below. It’s the second single to be shared from the EP, following the release of ‘Trust Me’ at the end of November. The track, VTSS says, “captures the moment of a personal breakthrough, after months of anxiety, dying hopes and dreams; my own process of re-interpreting the outside world and re-joining the forever changed society as a person and artist”.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO