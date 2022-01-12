REACTION: Garner on Mansfield defeat

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign New Zealand forward Chris Wood from Burnley.With Callum Wilson set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a calf problem, the Magpies are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the battle to stay up.Wood, 30, is understood to have travelled to Tyneside after Burnley accepted a bid in excess of £20million.The veteran Kiwi international joined Burnley from Leeds for £15m in 2017 and was the club’s record signing at the time.Wood has scored three Premier League goals this season and now looks set to swap the Clarets’ own survival bid to bolster Eddie Howe’s frontline.Newcastle – dumped out of the FA Cup at home by Sky Bet League One Cambridge last weekend – sit second bottom, but level on 11 points with Burnley, albeit having played two matches more. Read More Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be liftedCaptain Siwan Lillicrap amongst 12 Wales players awarded full-time contractsFootball rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO