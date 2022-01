Thomas Frank says everyone at Brentford is looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Liverpool and confirmed Sergi Canos is set to be fit to face his former club.Wing-back Canos made his return from a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Southampton but was forced off to raise doubts about his chances of making an overdue appearance at Anfield.The Spaniard moved to Merseyside as a teenager in 2013 but only played once for the Reds away to West Brom at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, before he departed Liverpool and carved out a career in England with the Bees via...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO