Urban Artifact is one of Ohio’s most interesting craft breweries. The Cin City brand built its taproom and music venue into the heart of a historic 1873 church (it looks awesome) in the hip neighborhood of Northside, and its specialty is fruited and sour beer creations that are both adventurous and delicious. Recently, Bret Kollmann Baker, brewer and owner at Urban Artifact, appeared on BrewDog’s YouTube channel (a Brew School segment) to give out some tips for how to use fruits and spices when brewing. Perhaps, like me, you are familiar with Baker’s excellent Twitter feed, which entertains me on a weekly basis.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO