ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

13 of the Best Hot Wing Destinations in Central NY

By BIG CHUCK
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicken wings were a throw away item in the grocery stores and butcher shops of old. Today, they are the gold standard of appetizers in bars, taverns, restaurants, and at home parties. Upstate New York is the birthplace of the chicken wing (thank you Anchor Bar in Buffalo), but this...

wzozfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WZOZ 103.1

Growing Herd of Majestic White Deer Live in Upstate NY. But Where?

There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer that are not only surviving in Upstate New York, but they're flourishing as well. It defies all laws of nature, considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators. In fact, it is believed that nearly half of the world's population of these cool-looking critters are living in Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

13 Reasons Why You Really Must Visit the St. Lawrence Region

The St. Lawrence Seaway Region is perhaps one of the most overlooked areas of Upstate New York. Ok, so lets face it. It is a very long way from almost everybody in the state. But it is a special place of fun, beauty, great history, and amazing things to see and do. We encourage you to put the St. Lawrence Region on your road trip bucket list in the Spring. We guarantee you, the area is filled with surprises. Here is a list of 13 places you should not miss on your visit.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
WZOZ 103.1

Pet Of The Week — ‘Royalty’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Royalty”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host members of the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

“Bring on the Bagels” at These 14 Top Upstate Bagel Shops

You can find a bagel shop in almost every community across the sate, no mater big city or small. And at every bagel shop you almost certainly can find a delicious bagel sandwich. Here is a list of 14 great bagel shops, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, that serve up some dreamy goodness every morning. Check it out and and see if your favorite "bagelry" made the list!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Hot Wings#Travel Writer#Central New York#Food Drink#Upstate New York#Anchor Bar#Italian#Dinosaur Bbq
WZOZ 103.1

Plan Your Winter Getaway to Any Of These 12 Upstate Resorts

Holidays are over, winter is closing in all around us and it is time for a little "me time" to unwind after the busiest season of the year. Here is a list of 12 great resorts just waiting for you to come and spend a "pampered" weekend at. Wine, dine, get a massage, stay in a world class resort, heck, take a book and curl up in front of a roaring fireplace. Its your time and these are among the best resorts and spas that Upstate has to offer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York’s Favorite Casserole Is Definitely An Unlikely Pick

Anyone who has ever attended a potluck will tell you that it’s inevitable that multiple guests will bring the same exact dish. Casseroles are the go-to for holiday meals, gifts for new mothers, church potlucks, and drop off dishes for people who’ve suffered a loss, but how many times can you say that the casserole you served or that was delivered to you was a creamed spinach casserole?
RECIPES
WZOZ 103.1

Only 1 Spot in New York Named Best Place to Travel in 2022 & It’s Not NYC

Out of the 50 best places to travel this year, only one place in New York made the cut. And it's not New York City. Travel and Leisure named the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022. Hot spots like Vegas, Walt Disney World, and Hawaii all made the list. Popular vacation destinations in the Bahamas, Barbados, Virgin Islands and Mexico also appeared. Overseas, areas in Italy, France, Greece, Scotland, and Switzerland were named. But only one place in New York received the honor of being the best place to travel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

From A to Z: All The Businesses We Loved Growing Up in New York

Let's take a mental vacation back to the good ol' days. Close your eyes and picture them all for yourself. Remember around Christmas time when you needed to get presents for members of your family - but couldn't go over X amount of money? I do. Ames was the perfect place to go shopping for things everyone loved on a budget.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WZOZ 103.1

No Hunter Mountain Doesn’t Have Longest Snow Tubing Runs! They Are Upstate

The longest snow tubing runs in New York state aren't at Hunter Mountain, where most think. They are actually in Upstate New York. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to 8 of the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. There's even a 100-foot vertical drop. You don't have to worry about walking back up the hill either. They have a magic carpet ride to pull you up.
LOWVILLE, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Key Buffalo Bills Player Buys Upstate NY Home with Heart Shaped Pond

Key Buffalo Bills Player Buys Upstate NY Home with Heart Shaped Pond for Under $1 Mil. This home is perfect for a Buffalo Bills player because not only it is beautiful, but it is only 10 mins from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park where the Bills play. It has 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on nearly 6 acres. It has a quiet yard along with a saltwater gunite pool with a hot tub. The is a front porch that overlooks a custom heart-shaped pond. There are fireplaces in nearly every room. Check out the gorgeous master suite with a spa bathroom, heated floor, and jacuzzi tub. There is a custom basement with a recreation room. The two-story three-car garage has a large finished room with a fireplace, bathroom, and kitchenette. Dawson Knox, the Tight End for the Buffalo Bills purchased this home for $995,000 just after Christmas.
BUFFALO, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Vintage & Modern Collectable Toys On Showcase At New York State Fair

Are you a collector of toys? If you're in search of hard-to-find items one place may just have them coming up in the very near future. If you've ever attended Toyful Weekend, that is what you can expect come April 2022. When you head to the New York State Fair for the newly named Toyfest, loads will be in store for you. CNY Promotions is touting that there will be 105 tables on-site of vendors displaying a large variety of items, of course, toys being a highlight.
POLITICS
WZOZ 103.1

EXCLUSIVE: CNY Family Left Stranded on I-95 For 14 Hours After Massive Ice Storm

A Central New York family on their way home from vacationing in Florida was left stranded for 14 hours on I-95 after a massive ice storm. Kevin Zielinski was driving back to Oriskany Falls with his wife, daughter, and her boyfriend when they came to a standstill in Virginia. And they stayed that ways for 14 hours. Snow and ice turned I-95 into a parking lot for 50 miles. "It was the craziest thing I've ever seen," said Zielinski. "There were cars and tractor-trailers all over the side of the road."
ORISKANY FALLS, NY
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy