Why Is ‘Adam Sandler Dead’ Trending On Social Media?

By Claire Epting
 2 days ago
Let’s get this out of the way: Adam Sandler is not dead. The 55-year-old actor is alive and well, despite his low profile in the media as of late. So how on Earth did “Adam Sandler dead” start trending on TikTok and Twitter?. According to The...

Related
ComicBook

Adam Sandler Has Two of the Top Three Movies on Netflix

Netflix and Adam Sandler have become quite the pair over the last few years. The Sandman has a production deal in place with the streaming service that sees him star in some new titles, as well as produce several others through his Happy Madison company. These new movies always do well for Netflix, but so do Sandler's films from years past. When one of the iconic comedian's previous films gets added to Netflix, it often finds a pretty big audience.
MOVIES
Popculture

Adam Sandler Fans Panic Over False Death Rumors

Adam Sandler fans panicked this week when a false rumor that the comedian had died resurfaced online. The rumor – or perhaps intentional hoax – has been going around since at least November in various forms, but it just resurfaced and rose to prominence again. Thankfully, 55-year-old Sandler is still alive and well.
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 108

12 Stars Who Started Out As Extras In Movies And TV

Behind every famous actor is a completely unique story about how they “made it” in Hollywood. Some entertainers are born into the business, while others work for years to establish a name for themselves. One of the first major hoops for an actor to jump through while building their career is obtaining a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) membership. Many actors do this by participating in extra work in movies and television. After three days working on a SAG production, actors are automatically eligible to get their SAG cards.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Tearful Tribute to Bob Saget

2022 got off to a rough start after news broke on Sunday that comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, as well as for his time hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. As family and friends continue to pay tribute to the late 65-year-old actor, Jimmy Kimmel honored Saget in a tearful opening monologue on his late night talk show.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 108

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

