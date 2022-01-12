ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Hunt County Fair dates announced

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 1 day ago
Dates have been announced for the 2022 Hunt County Fair.

The event, which is expected to return the smells of hot dogs and funnel cakes, along with thrilling midway rides, live music and a week of livestock shows, is set to begin Friday April 22 and continue through May 1.

A complete schedule of events and admission information is still being prepared and should be released in the near future.

In October 2017, the Hunt County Commissioners Court approved an extended lease agreement with the Hunt County Fair Association. The fair celebrated its 50th anniversary that year. The lease, which had run through 2047, now extends through the fair’s 100th anniversary in 2067.

The Hunt County Fair Association spends $50,000 to $125,000 each year on capital improvements and the longer lease was designed to allow the group to be able to make long-range plans for future projects,.

Fair Boss sits just inside the main gate of the Fairgrounds, thanks to Harold Payne, who purchased the statue a few years after the fair began and donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.

Fair Boss is featured on all of the material publicizing the Fair, his likeness is prominently displayed throughout the fairgrounds and on the Hunt County Fair website.

Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net

Hunt County, TX
The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
