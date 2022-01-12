ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hurd Performed “Pass It On” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

By jwills
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch Ryan Hurd‘s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live?. Ryan...

Effingham Radio

Ryan Hurd’s Grammy Nod Ruined His Golf Game

Later this month, Ryan Hurd will be attending the Grammy Awards where he and his wife, Maren Morris, are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit duet, “Chasing After You.” The nominees were announced in November, and as Ryan tells us, he got the exciting news straight from Maren. “I was actually playing golf when I found out. Maren called and she usually doesn’t, she’ll usually text me when I’m out there, but she was calling and so I picked it up. And she was the first one to tell me that we were nominated together. And I made a double bogey on the hole because I couldn’t concentrate anymore. Just incredibly exciting, incredibly thankful. And it was very cool to hear the news from her.”
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
southernillinoisnow.com

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel remembers “the sweetest man,” Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel took time out at the open of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to remember his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. He was 65. “Before we start the show,” an emotional Kimmel addressed the camera, “before the audience gets...
Ryan Hurd
HuffingtonPost

Guys Spectacularly Flunk Female Anatomy On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” hit the streets Wednesday to discover what men know about female anatomy ― and it’s not much. (Watch the video below.) Some respondents incorrectly answered whether a woman had one uterus or two, while another fellow could not identify which part of the body is examined by a mammogram.
94.3 The Point

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Tearful Tribute to Bob Saget

2022 got off to a rough start after news broke on Sunday that comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, as well as for his time hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. As family and friends continue to pay tribute to the late 65-year-old actor, Jimmy Kimmel honored Saget in a tearful opening monologue on his late night talk show.
wivk.com

Scotty McCreery Saw George Strait in Concert and Knew What He Wanted To Do

Scotty McCreery was first inspired to become a singer because of George Strait…now he’s singing “Damn Strait.”. It turns out when Scotty was young his first concert helped him decide a career path, “The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba, and Lee Ann Womack. When I saw that show I said ‘I’m gonna do that one day.'”
wivk.com

Keith Urban Lives His Dream of Being a Singing Toad

Sharp-eared country music fans might just recognize the voice of “Doug” the singing toad…. Yes, that’s Keith Urban as “Doug” the singing toad. Keith shared, “When I was a kid, I wrote my bucket list and at the very top was “ONE DAY, I WANNA BE A SINGING TOAD.” I mean, what are the odds?!!!”
wivk.com

Dan + Shay Hold the Keys to Their Own Social Media

Fans love Dan + Shay for many reasons…their music, their live show, and the way they are on social media. They also know that when they reach out to Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney on socials, that it’s really the duo answering back. Dan + Shay share, “Social...
wivk.com

Miranda Lambert Saddles Up for Her New Music Video

Miranda Lambert‘s current single “If I Was A Cowboy” is working its way up the country airplay chart. Talking about the track Miranda shares, “I wrote this song with my newfound friend Jesse Frazier. It was our first write together actually and we had a blast we, we went out to the west in our heads and I got to use all my favorite little quirky cowgirl terms, like hairpin trigger, for instance. So I’m really really excited about this song and it makes me bring out my inner cowgirl.”
