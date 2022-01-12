ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Breakdown: Street-Level Spy Kids and Setbacks

By Ben Lindbergh
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Book of Boba Fett’s second episode, Mos Espa mayor Mok Shaiz warned the would-be daimyo of Tatooine that “Running a family is more complicated than bounty hunting.” In the third episode, Fett finds out what the mayor meant. In “The Streets of Mos Espa,” written by Jon Favreau and...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Star Wars fans think they've spotted a surprise cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!. The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 is here, and it revealed who was behind that assassination attempt on the former bounty hunter, introduced us to two other members of the Hutt clan, and showed us more of Fett's backstory with the Tusken Raiders.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Jon Favreau
Hello Magazine

The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

Evil Chewbacca In The Book of Boba Fett Will Absolutely Be Back

Well, here I was on this gloomy Tuesday morning, slightly upset and mildly horrified by the sight of Jabba the Hutt's cousins—who are twins, with a sort of Lil and Dil dynamic—early on in Episode Two of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. Then, something even more upsetting and horrifying popped up on the screen: Evil Chewbacca.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How The Book Of Boba Fett's Latest Episode May Have Teased The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett threw a lot of its fans yet another breadcrumb that indicates that it could be preparing for the arrival of a fan-favorite character. There’s reason to believe Doctor Aphra may finally make her live-action debut in Star Wars television. But how can we be sure?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars. Most of the Star Wars comics’ current timeframe that are currently being published is between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the time in which Han Solo was frozen in carbonite and the Rebel Alliance is trying to look for him. For those fans who miss Han Solo’s adventures and exploits, StarWars.com has confirmed that a new series of Han Solo and Chewbacca will be released in March of 2022. The new series will be exploring an unexplored chapter of the duo’s history, showing the adventures that they encountered between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spy Kids#Boba Fett#Bib Fortuna#Trandoshans#Aqualish#Klatooinians#Empire
geekculture.co

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Has Cameos You Probably Aren’t Aware Of

It’s based on a character right from the very beginning of of a galaxy far, far away, so naturally, The Book of Boba Fett is going deep into Star Wars lore. The new Disney+ series just released its second episode that contains numerous cameos and references from past comic books, movies and even tv series, and unless you’re one with the Force, we bet that you didn’t catch them all.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

What is Sansanna Spice on The Book of Boba Fett, Explained

While creating the ‘Star Wars’ universe, one of the sources that George Lucas and his collaborators seemingly used as inspiration is Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ novel series. So, the two franchises have quite a few elements in common. And that includes the presence of a narcotic substance known as the Spice. In the ‘Dune’ universe, the uses of Spice have been diversified due to the dogmatic transition of society and now encompasses even interstellar travels. In comparison, the Spice in the ‘Star Wars’ universe is predominantly used as a drug. However, there are quite a few types of Spice, one of them being the Sansanna Spice. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen Faces Hilarious Disney+ Conundrum

The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and a 76% audience score. The series featured the long-awaited return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and both characters are now available as Disney+ avatars. However, that's a bit of a problem for Wen, who is a Disney Legend known for more than one role. Wen also voiced Mulan, which means she's now struggling to choose her avatar on the streaming site.
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 2 Premiere on Disney+?

Disney+’s live-action Star Wars adventure series The Book of Boba Fett continues to tell the tale of the most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy with new episodes every week. Not only are we seeing Boba Fett’s rise as the new crime lord of Tatooine, we’re also learning how he escaped certain doom and digestion in the belly of the Sarlacc pit. Who knows where else in Boba’s history this show will venture to next?
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

All the Star Wars Guest Stars in The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

The first chapter in The Book of Boba Fett is filled with a bounty of Star Wars guest stars. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett returns to the sands of Tatooine to tell the story of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) claim on the crime empire once lorded over by Jabba the Hutt. In "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land," Fett and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) begin to cover ground in the galaxy's underworld, working to keep Jabba's empire intact in the wild-west Tatooine settlement of Mos Espa.
TV & VIDEOS
dailyplanetdc.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett:’ A review

The galaxy’s greatest and deadliest bounty hunter has made his long-awaited return to the “Star Wars” galaxy in a big way. The events that transpire in the latest “Star Wars” spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett” take place right after the end of “The Mandalorian’s” second season. After the feared bounty hunter (Portrayed by Temuera Morrison) has usurped the throne of crime lord Jabba the Hutt after eliminating Jabba’s right-hand man, Bib Fortuna.
MOVIES
Fatherly

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Is the Complete Opposite of ‘The Mandalorian’

If like me, you were an ’80s kid who became a teenager in the ’90s, you’re gonna love The Book of Boba Fett. In between the classic trilogy of Star Wars films and the prequel movies, there was a sea of Star Wars comics and novels exploring all nitty-gritty aspects of the faraway galaxy, including how awesome Boba Fett was. The new Disney+ series honors some of this vibe, creating a smaller, contained story seemingly just about how Fett got his mojo back. That said, if you loved watching The Mandolorian with your partner who was only casually interested in Star Wars, or your older kids who didn’t get every single reference, be aware of one thing: The Book of Boba Fett is cool, but it’s not a crowd-pleaser. The first episode has dropped and so far, this show is for hardcore Boba stans only.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 1

This post contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 1. The Book of Boba Fett, the lone live-action Star Wars event of 2021, has finally arrived, and the premiere was quite the crowd-pleaser. This series isn’t just showing us what Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his pal Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) got into on Tatooine after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2—it’s also fills us in on what happened with our titular antihero after he was knocked into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy