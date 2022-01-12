ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

The Cast Of Paw Patrol Live Are Returning To The DECC In Duluth This April

By Jeanne Ryan
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryder and all your other favorite pups have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare for their big new show coming to Duluth at the DECC's Symphony Hall. In this show, the heroic pups will be going on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Who doesn't like a Treasure...

ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

