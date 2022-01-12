ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski talks about the Boston Celtics' approach to the 2022 NBA trade deadline

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

How are the Boston Celtics approaching the 2022 NBA trade deadline in another season they have not lived up to the fans’ hopes that internal growth along with roster and coaching changes might have made the team better, if not a contender?

Without premium assets in their war chest to entice other teams, would they be willing to break up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum if the right deal came along? Or should fans prepare themselves for minor moves around the storied franchise’s margins over the next several weeks leading to the Feb. 10 trade deadline?

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared we he has heard about the Celtics’ plans at the deadline, and where their situation may lead them regarding potential trade partners on a recent appearance of ESPN’s “The NBA Today.”

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what Woj knows about Boston ahead of the trade deadline.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

