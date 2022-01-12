ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

You Can Own Your Very Own Old Wild West Town

By Travis Sams
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have ever wondered what life would be like living in the Wild Wild West, you now have your chance to find out firsthand. I don't know what it is about the old west that fascinates people so much. Maybe it's all of those John Wayne movies. Perhaps it is...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Historical homes you can own in the St. Louis area

Fully updated homes in the neighborhood are selling for over $400,000. Schedule a showing today. Back on Market, No fault of seller! Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Tower Grove East! One apartment is rented on a month to month lease and one simply needs to be painted!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Indiana State
mmobomb.com

Get Your Very Own Fluffy Alpaca In Black Desert Online As Winter Event Is Extended

Black Desert Online’s winter event is underway, meaning players can take part in fun activities like ice fishing and hanging out with fuzzy alpacas. Who doesn’t want that? The event technically kicked off before the New Year, but it’s been extended until February 23. During this event, players can earn their very own alpaca mount. Although, you won’t be able to ride it unless you’re Shai.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Town#The Wild Wild West#The Old West#National Forest
thecut.com

2022: Choose Your Own Hellscape

A closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Virginia. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. Photo: AP/Shutterstock. First, there was “flurona.” Now, another fresh hell has greeted us mere days into the New Year: Hundreds of people have been stranded in their cars on a highway in Virginia for 20 hours and counting. The traffic standstill, which covered an estimated 50-mile stretch of I-95, was caused by a severe snowstorm that led to hundreds of subsequent accidents. As the New York Times reports, people were trapped inside their cars overnight, many without food and water, forced to decide whether to preserve gas and forgo their heat source or risk draining their car’s fuel. Among those stranded overnight was NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman, who called in to the news show while stuck in his car, as well as Virginia senator Tim Kaine.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
99.5 WKDQ

These Iconic Soup-Scented Candles Will Leave Your Home Smelling Cozy and Delicious

These new candles are perfect for those winter months. We all know someone who has a candle obsession. I can think of one person offhand who anytime she is near candles in the store, there's a 99% chance, she will stop to smell them and potentially buy a few. People like that always have homes that smell good. Usually, there's a different scent for certain times of the year. For example, around Thanksgiving, their home might smell like pumpkin pie and by Christmas, it smells like sugar cookies or peppermint. The list goes on, but what would you say is a perfect sent for wintertime after those holidays? I think might have just found our answer.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
99.5 WKDQ

Wesselman Woods Offers Master Naturalist Certification Courses for Indiana Nature Lovers

If you enjoy spending time out and about with Mother Nature, and you'd like to learn more about it, you might want to consider getting certified as an Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN). Sounds fancy, doesn't it? If you enjoy that particular certification process, and you'd like to learn even more, you can take the next step and become an Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMM). Sounds even fancier, doesn't it? Luckily for you, Wesselman Woods in Evansville is offering certification courses for both.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Ain’t Sesame Street, But That Is a Big Bird – Indiana Family Snaps Pic of Massive Hawk on Back Porch

Most of us will probably never see a bird of prey, like a hawk, up close and personal. Normally we just see them soaring high above us or gracefully gliding from one tree to another, or maybe just perched atop a sign on the side of the road. Even in those instances, birds like that are really impressive. I never get tired of seeing them. If you’re lucky enough to get a closer look, you can really appreciate how huge they can be. One northern Indiana family recently shared a picture of a massive hawk hanging out on their back porch.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Chicago Tribune

Monkey King Jianbing is worth the hunt, serving up crepe-like street food in Chinatown

Ever try a new dish and immediately regret not having grown up eating one every week? Jianbing is an immensely popular Chinese street food that Western food writers often liken to French crepes, because each starts with a batter spread thinly on a flat-top that is then wrapped up with various fillings. But this is also where most of the similarities end. Instead of only wheat flour, jianbing ...
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Once Again, Donut Bank Locations To Be Drive-Thru Only Until Further Notice

Donut Bank, a staple in the Evansville area, took to social media to announce another change to all locations for the time being. The number of positive COVID cases is on the rise again, unfortunately. You've seen and heard all about this and the omicron variant in the news over the past few weeks. We have all heard of so many people testing positive over the past couple of weeks that some businesses are having to make some tough decisions regarding how their operations will continue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy