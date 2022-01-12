You Can Own Your Very Own Old Wild West Town

These new candles are perfect for those winter months. We all know someone who has a candle obsession. I can think of one person offhand who anytime she is near candles in the store, there's a 99% chance, she will stop to smell them and potentially buy a few. People like that always have homes that smell good. Usually, there's a different scent for certain times of the year. For example, around Thanksgiving, their home might smell like pumpkin pie and by Christmas, it smells like sugar cookies or peppermint. The list goes on, but what would you say is a perfect sent for wintertime after those holidays? I think might have just found our answer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 HOURS AGO