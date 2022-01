The New York Giants’ season is over, a fifth consecutive double-digit loss campaign and third last-place finish in the NFC East this decade, which means changes are coming. With the New York Giants miserable 4-13 season finally coming to an end, there are many players on the current roster who will likely not be returning to the team next season, whether these players are released, traded, or just simply have expiring contracts, it is likely that next years roster will be very different than it is currently.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO