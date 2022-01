Page numbers are easy to add to a Word document. If you want to spell out those numbers instead of displaying digits, you need only a field switch. Any Microsoft Word document over a couple of pages usually has a page number, in the header or footer. By inserting one of Word's page-numbering fields, these numbers are dynamic—updating as you insert and delete pages. The resulting page numbers are digits, but what if you want to spell out those numbers? Fortunately, doing so isn't as difficult as you might think. In this article, I'll show you how to turn page number digits into their corresponding words.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO