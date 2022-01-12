ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will ‘Scream 5’ be on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxOHc_0djtw3Ke00

Sidney Prescott is back, baby, and this time, she definitely knows the list of rules to survive a horror movie. But what about hybrid reboot-slash-sequel of a classic horror movie?

Scream 5, also just known as Scream, opens in theaters this weekend. It takes place 25 years after the events of Wes Craven’s 1996 meta slasher film Scream and features many returning cast members, including Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks.

This time around, there’s a new killer behind the infamous Ghostface mask, and they are targetting a new group of modern-day teens to terrorize. New cast members include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. It’s a modern update to a familiar meta-story, and sure to be a fun addition to this cult classic franchise. Here’s what you need to know about where to watch Scream (2022) and when to expect Scream (2022) on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH SCREAM 2022:

For now, the only way to watch the new Scream is to go to a movie theater. Scream will open in theaters in the U.S on January 14, 2022. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to stream Scream on Paramount+, the Paramount streaming service. Paramount+ offers a premium plan priced at $9.99/month or an ad-supported plan for $5.99/month. You’ll also be able to rent Scream on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

WILL SCREAM 5 BE ON HBO MAX? IS THE NEW SCREAM ON HBO MAX?

No. Scream is a Paramount movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.

IS THE NEW SCREAM ON NETFLIX?

No. Scream is not on Netflix, and, because it’s going to Paramount+, it likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. Sorry!

WHEN WILL SCREAM 5 BE STREAMING? WHEN WILL SCREAM BE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS?

While there is not an official Paramount+ release date for Scream, we can expect Scream to be on the streaming service after 30 to 45 days in theaters. Last year, Paramount announced all of its titles would be moving to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpole titles would get 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see Scream on Paramount+ around the second or third week of February 2022.

If the Paramount+ release of Scream follows the same pattern as A Quiet Place Part II, then you will also be able to rent Scream for $20 on PVOD at the same time it begins streaming free on Paramount+. In the meantime, you can watch the original Scream on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Warner Media#Paramount
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
Variety

Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ After HR Investigation of On-Set Behavior

Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy series “The Goldbergs” following a string of misconduct allegations against the actor and an HR investigation into his on-set behavior. Two sources close to the production confirmed to Variety that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to “The Goldbergs.” Garlin has been one of the most prominent stars of “The Goldbergs” since the series premiered in 2013. Reports indicate that Garlin will not complete his work on the remainder of the production of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately. It remains uncertain how the show will explain...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

1K+
Followers
429
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy