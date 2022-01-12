ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Coworking with Jennifer Leire

By Glenda Toma
morningbrew.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Jennifer Leire is the VP of customer success at Vibes, a mobile-messaging (and engagement) platform that counts Chipotle, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lego, and more among its...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Coworking with Amber Warren

On Wednesdays, we make time for our weekly 1:1 with HR Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Amber Warren has been an HR professional for nearly 15 years, most recently at Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, a nationwide veterinary practice dedicated exclusively to in-home, end-of-life care for pets. As director of human resources, Warren is responsible for managing a staff of 500 employees, almost all of them working remotely in more than 30 states across the US.
PETS
morningbrew.com

Retailers need to develop business strategies around returns: study

Let’s be honest: You want to send back that highlighter-yellow sweater you got for Christmas, but don’t want to go through the hassle. Well, you aren’t the only one. Nearly all shoppers (95%) said a poor returns experience will make them less likely to buy from a brand again, according to the 2022 Omnichannel Returns Index from market research firm Incisiv and Appriss Retail.
RETAIL
bizjournals

Jennifer Obertino

Jennifer Obertino, P.E. will lead environment for the U.S. East and Latin America. In this role she will be responsible for delivering the full breadth of AECOM’s capabilities to clients in the environment sector and support clients across next-generation energy markets, a segment encompassing grid modernization services, vehicle electrification, energy efficiencies, renewable energy and offshore wind power.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

What retailers will focus on in 2022

The future is now. The last two years forced retailers to rethink their business strategies, and so will 2022. But which will take priority this year?. We spoke to retail analysts, experts, and execs to find out. Chain, chain, chain. We can’t stop and won’t stop talking about the supply...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#Coworking#Introduce Yourself#Linkedin#Sporting Goods#Vp#Chipotle#Bopis#Shake Shack
morningbrew.com

Coworking with Melanie Cortes

On Wednesdays, we schedule our weekly 1:1 with HR Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Melanie Cortes started at EarthBalance, a Florida–based ecological restoration company, as an HR generalist in 2017. With 85 full-time employees, the company is relatively small, and in her early years, Cortes says she felt decisions were being made without consulting what she calls her “tiny little department”—which consists of just her. So in 2020 she pressed leadership to promote her to HR manager and include her in leadership decisions, which in turn helped her build trust with employees, because, as she puts it, they know “I always follow through on what I say I will do.” In our first Coworking Q&A, Cortes answers our questions about her career in HR.
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

The Discord community where marketers learn about Web3

Thanks to moves from McDonald’s, Adidas, and Budweiser, advertisers left 2021 with at least a vague understanding of the Web3 alphabet soup—rich with non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrency, and, of course, the metaverse. Last year, brands created and bought NFTs, carved out virtual real estate, and earned headlines, but not...
INTERNET
morningbrew.com

NRF 2022: What to be on the lookout for

Got your name tag ready? NRF’s Big Show is back in person this year—set to kick off this Sunday, January 16, through Tuesday, January 18, in New York City. Covid safety protocols will be in full effect: All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and be masked indoors at all times. PCR tests will also be available on site.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRC

Costco hopes to entice customers with amped-up membership perk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As more people are turning to the internet for purchases, Costco added a perk to help entice shoppers to renew their $60 - $120 yearly memberships. Costco Next, which was originally launched in 2017, offers an additional 20% or more savings on select...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

British Retailer Next Sees Customers Swapping ‘Volume for Quality’

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Could retail price inflation help make the planet greener by nudging people to buy less? Next plc, the British high-street retailer and digital marketplace, said it has been seeing a change in the way customers shop, although it remains to be seen how much inflationary pressures will shape consumer habits in the months to come.More from WWDIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up CultureThe 56 Most Festive Last-Minute Gifts (For Stylish Procrastinators) In a bullish holiday trading update and outlook for fiscal 2022-23 year, Next said due...
RETAIL
Footwear News

TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and More Retailers Opening New Stores in 2022

As 2021 winds down, some retailers are optimistic about the future of their brick-and-mortar stores. While many stores shuttered multiple locations throughout 2021, some retailers have announced ambitious store expansion plans for 2022. Discount chains, in particular, are on the upswing, with some chains announcing plans to open hundreds of new locations in the upcoming year. Digitally native brands, like Allbirds and Savage X Fenty, are also making moves to expand their physical presence in 2022 beyond e-commerce. According to Coresight Research, U.S. retailers have announced 617 stores closures for 2022. Meanwhile, retailers have announced 584 openings slated for next year. At 5,083...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Ad tech bounced back in 2021, and 2022 could be even brighter

Ad tech is back. According to a report from the ad-tech investment group Luma Partners, that section of the industry had an incredibly busy 2021. The stat: Deal-making was up 82% year over year in the media and marketing technology sectors, signaling excitement in a space many considered to be on shaky ground as privacy concerns and regulatory oversight became more en vogue.
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

Streaming platforms and service providers are teaming up to woo subscribers

Streaming services are really taking the adage “the more, the merrier” to heart—and not just when it comes to subscriber counts. Take satellite radio company SiriusXM. It recently amped up its premium plan by including a complimentary 12-month subscription to Discovery+. Richard Beatty, chief subscription revenue officer of SiriusXM, told Marketing Brew that the partnership will help SiriusXM sweeten the pot for its new and existing subscribers just as much as it will benefit Discovery+, which wants to boost its own subscriber count as it heads into its second year.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Nearly half of all small businesses are hiring

A look at personal finance through data. In the last week of December, I took a trip to the Jersey Shore to see Snooki my family and noticed that lots of shops in town were hiring…in the middle of winter. Data released this week from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) confirmed what I noticed: 49% of all small businesses had at least one job opening in December 2021, significantly higher than the 48-year historical average of 23%.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

The chip crunch is here to stay, for now

A year ago, the semiconductor shortage officially became a concern, as a rapid succession of automakers slashed production targets. Since then, the chip crunch has messed with products from washing machines to the Nintendo Switch—and we’re still in the midst of it now. Industry experts largely expect the...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy