Coworking with Jennifer Leire

On Wednesdays, we schedule our weekly 1:1 with HR Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Melanie Cortes started at EarthBalance, a Florida–based ecological restoration company, as an HR generalist in 2017. With 85 full-time employees, the company is relatively small, and in her early years, Cortes says she felt decisions were being made without consulting what she calls her “tiny little department”—which consists of just her. So in 2020 she pressed leadership to promote her to HR manager and include her in leadership decisions, which in turn helped her build trust with employees, because, as she puts it, they know “I always follow through on what I say I will do.” In our first Coworking Q&A, Cortes answers our questions about her career in HR.

