News Wrap: UN seeks $5 billions in aid for Afghanistan

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Biden administration has announced.“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan...
