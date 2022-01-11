ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Wrap: UN seeks $5 billions in aid for Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleIn our news wrap Tuesday, the United Nations is appealing for a record $5 billion...

UN chief: Afghanistan needs access to frozen funds

UNITED NATIONS — Afghanistan must be given access to frozen funds in the face of a severe humanitarian crisis following the takeover of power by the hardline Islamist Taliban, the U.N. said on Thursday. "The function of Afghanistan's Central Bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified...
AFGHANISTAN
Biden administration promises $308m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Biden administration has announced.“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan...
U.S. POLITICS
UN launches largest ever humanitarian appeal to stop Afghanistan catastrophe

The United Nations is launching the world's largest humanitarian fundraising appeal for a single country in a bid to avert a catastrophe of hunger and poverty in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of children face death from malnutrition, millions have fled their homes and the economy is in free fall after a long-running crisis sharply accelerated with the Taliban takeover.
CHARITIES
Jerome Powell
UN, partners launch plans to help people in 'acute need' in Afghanistan

New York [US], January 11 (ANI): The United Nations and non-governmental organizations on Tuesday launched joint response plans aiming to deliver vital humanitarian relief to 22 million people in Afghanistan and support 5.7 million displaced Afghans and local communities in five neighbouring countries. In a statement, the UN refugee agency...
AFGHANISTAN
Blinken discusses Afghanistan situation with UN official, President of Red Cross

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) virtually met UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer and discussed the Afghanistan situation. "Today, Blinken met virtually with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian...
U.S. POLITICS
#Un#The United Nations
Washington must listen to UN and release Afghan funds: Taliban

The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations chief to unlock Afghan funds frozen in the United States, as a humanitarian crisis deepens. US authorities froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets after the hardline Islamists seized power in August following the withdrawal of foreign forces. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Washington to take the lead and prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" by releasing capital. "The United States must respond positively to the international voice and release Afghan capital," the Taliban government's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Afghanistan
United Nations
‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taliban Commend India for Sending Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Afghanistan's Taliban said Friday they had received a fresh supply of medicines from India, as the United Nations warns harsh winter conditions are aggravating the severe humanitarian crisis facing millions of Afghans. "The Islamic Emirate is grateful to India for its humanitarian assistance and cooperation," said Taliban...
CHARITIES
