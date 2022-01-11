ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House ramps up testing amid surge in hospitalizations

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tuesday's congressional hearing about the pandemic, there were tough criticisms of the Biden...

Sedition Charges, Voting Rights and COVID Confusion

This week, 11 members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged with seditious conspiracy for their involvement with the Jan. 6 riot. President Biden pushed for a key part of his agenda--voting rights. The panel also discussed the spread of Omicron and economic issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

House ramps up COVID measures ahead of return

The House of Representatives is instituting new coronavirus precautions as members prepare to return from the holiday recess next week. Why it matters: Capitol physician Brian P. Monahan sent an alert to offices on Monday warning that the Capitol test center's positivity rate has spiked from 1% to 13% due to the spread of Omicron.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GazetteXtra

Company shutters pop-up COVID-19 testing sites amid virus surge, complaints of unfair trade

JANESVILLE A private COVID-19 testing company with pop-up locations across the U.S. says it’s shutting down its testing sites for a week to "train" workers amid a surge in COVID infections and mounting complaints the company is using unfair trade practices. In Janesville, the site of a defunct hot dog restaurant at 320 N. Parker Drive where a free COVID-19 testing site popped up late last year is now shuttered....
JANESVILLE, WI
Judy Woodruff
Axios

Biden ramps up school testing strategy as Omicron disrupts education

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it's increasing the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month — as the Omicron variant drives a surge in cases and causes widespread disruption to education. Why it matters: While it appears Omicron causes less severe illness than other...
EDUCATION
Washington Times

White House reduces briefing room capacity amid omicron surge

The White House will temporarily reduce the number of journalists attending the daily press briefings because of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) announced late Sunday. The WHCA board voted unanimously to limit the briefings to 14 reporters out of the 49 open seats...
POTUS
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden To Hold Formal Press Conference As Presidency Nears One-Year Mark

Joe Biden will hold a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the day before his presidency hits the one-year mark. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at the daily briefing on Friday. “The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” she said. The solo press conference will be his first solo press conference at the White House since March 25. According to Mark Knoller of CBS News, Biden also has had five solo news conferences on foreign trips and two joint press conferences at the White House with foreign leaders. News organizations and the White House Correspondents’ Association have been pressing the White House for more access, but the administration has noted that the president takes questions from the reporters, multiple times during a given week. But reporters say that those more informal encounters, often with shouted questions, don’t compare to the formal news conferences and their opportunities for follow ups. Biden indicated that another press conference was in the works on Thursday, when NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked him, “Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President. We would look forward to that.” “Me too,” he said in response.    
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS

