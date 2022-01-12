Kai Wong published his Leica M11 video online

Highly anticipated by the photographic community, Leica‘s all-new M11 rangefinder camera launches today. The flagship body has guts that are totally reinvented and a form that’s entirely classic. Most remarkable is the ability to record 60, 36 or 18 megapixel images (RAW or JPG) always using the entire surface of its full-frame sensor. An expanded ISO range, USB-C tethering and charging, massively better battery life and an improved user interface round out the major improvements the M11 offers over its M10 predecessor. We spent some time with a pre-production (and nearly perfect) version of the camera and took it on a recent studio visit with Elin Lundman at Super Happy Ghost Co in Beacon, NY.

BEACON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO