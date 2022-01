MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After more than 10 inches of snow fell in southwestern Minnesota, Saturday is looking to be a clear and sunny day, though it will be chilly. In the Twin Cities, 3.7 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Weather Watchers reported 5 inches in Farmington, and 4.5 inches in Independence. Further east and into Wisconsin, totals tapered off to about an inch or two. Credit: CBS But southwestern Minnesota saw 10-12 inches, and the area will be much colder on Saturday due to the fresh snow pack. With the added wind, feels-like temps were nearing minus 20 in...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO