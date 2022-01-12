ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elizabeth Holmes is guilty. What about her investors and board members?

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes revealed some distinguished medical companies walked away from the project. Yet other fine health care firms...

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Judge asked to delay Theranos founder sentencing to September

Attorneys on Tuesday asked a judge to delay the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos. Jurors found her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing Proposed for September

Holmes sentencing on the four charges she was found guilty of has been proposed for Sept. 12. Holmes' release would include a $500,000 bond secured by property. The court filing also said the government will dismiss counts 3, 4 and 5 of the indictment in which the jury deadlocked on.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

False HIV results, miscarriage, and cancer diagnosis—the Theranos patients Elizabeth Holmes was found not guilty of defrauding

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of the failed blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty of defrauding investors, ending the months-long trial and years-long downfall of the former tech titan.
HEALTH
protocol.com

It took just three days for the jury to find Elizabeth Holmes guilty

On Tuesday, a mistrial was formally declared for three counts of fraud against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. But for four counts of defrauding investors and conspiracy, one juror said her guilt was decided after the third day of deliberation, according to an interview with ABC. Holmes "owned everything," Wayne Kaatz,...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud but acquitted on other charges

In a case that exposed Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype, Elizabeth Holmes was convicted Monday of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. A jury convicted Holmes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes was convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy, but acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who...
BUSINESS
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy