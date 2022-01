On January 17, 2022, we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a former teacher, I would always look for educational resources that would honor Dr. King. The great news is that there are many free high-quality, digital resources available through SCETV that you can use in your classroom. These materials are available for all grade levels, and many are downloadable.

