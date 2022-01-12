ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway Valley boys looking to build off win over Clarke

(Greenfield) KSOM will bring you a basketball doubleheader from Greenfield on Thursday night. Nodaway Valley hosts East Union. The girls game tips at 6:00 and the boys game will follow at around 7:30.

In the boys matchup, Nodaway Valley enters at 2-8 while East Union is 1-9. Wolverine coach Jeremy Blake says, “They want to get up and down the floor a little bit and spread the floor out. They don’t have a true post player so they’ll go into a five out with a lot of pick and roll action trying to get guys down hill and open looks from the 3-point line. Defensively they run a 1-3-1 and sometimes go 3-2. They like to change that up depending on what is going on in the game. They are pretty long in it. They are going to give us some problems for sure on both sides of the court because of the way they play and how long they are.

Nodaway Valley notched a 62-56 win over Clarke on Monday. “The biggest thing was the guys believed. They believed in the game plan and how we were going to attack them. We have some matchup nightmares that I feel we can exploit and we took advantage of those. Using Avery Phillippi in different positions was a great thing for us. It’s nice to have him back. Being able to use him in those different positions and having some guys knock in the long ball made our life a lot easier. I thought we did a good job defensively with them of trying to crowd and cram up the lane.”

Coach Blake identifies some areas he’d like to see the team improve on. “Continue to build our confidence, trust our offense, and trust what we are trying to do. Guys are starting to get a lot of that stuff figured out. This time of year is when you want to start to see that stuff. We really want to make sure we are clicking on all cylinders in February and we’ll get there.”

Boston DeVault leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game. Avery Phillippi is averaging 12.8 points per contest.

