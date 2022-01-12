Suspects sought following home invasion in Lindsay
Police are searching for four suspects following a home invasion robbery in Lindsay Tuesday (Jan. 11) night. According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to a Colborne Street apartment building around 8 p.m. following a report that two people were fighting in the hallway. “Police attended...
TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. – Police arrested a 61-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and tried to kill someone. According to Town of Madison police, the incident occurred on January 1, just before 2 p.m. at a home on Ridgewood Way. Police said Jeffrey Wealti forcibly...
The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help about a robbery in a residential area Sunday night. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Main Street to a robbery call, according to a news release from the department. “Upon arrival, officers learned two...
Police in Connecticut are investigating a home invasion in which two men dressed as Amazon employees forced their way into a home. The incident happened mid-morning on Monday, Jan. 10 in New Haven County at a home in Milford. The crime took place at 494 Naugatuck Ave., when according to...
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing incident on Niagara Road in the Town of Wheatfield. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 2400 block of Niagara Road for a report of a stabbing. Sheriff deputies, along with EMS personnel, responded to the scene and located one male stabbing victim deceased inside the residence.
LUSBY, Md. - The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft complaint that occurred on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Sneade’s Ace Home Center, located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect removed a knife and then a chainsaw blade from their packaging while the second suspect acted as a lookout.
Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly shot a man during a home invasion in Connecticut. The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, in New Haven County when Waterbury Police responded to a report of a man shot. According to Lieutenant Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury...
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has released more details in the home invasion case that took place on Sunday. Police say a white male with a medium build, standing somewhere between 6′0″-6′3″ forced his way into the residence of 72-year-olds Sandra and Joseph Henderson. Authorities say the suspect claimed to be a law enforcement officer and demanded entry into the residence.
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara requests the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a carjacking that occurred on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Just after 12 p.m., the suspect entered a victim’s vehicle in the 200 block of Lafayette...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “You’re going to die today” and “You’re a dead man,” an attempted homicide suspect reportedly shouted as he burst into a Town of Madison home wielding a large knife. The town’s police department recounted that moment when announcing the arrest of Jeffrey Wealti in connection with the attack.
HULL (CBS) — A man arrested for breaking into a house in Hull on Thursday and assaulting a person is believed to be responsible for another crime.
Hull Police say Karl Sault, 40, allegedly stole a truck from a local auto body shop and killed his passenger in a crash on Rockaway Avenue as police were trying to pull him over. The passenger was 52-year-old Michael Peters of Hull.
Police say they were called around 10 p.m. on Thursday about a reported break in at an auto body shop on Nantasket Avenue. Officers were told that a man stole a Ford F-Truck.
A 37 year old man is recovering after a home invasion around noon Wednesday near 20th and J Street. The victim told police a man was knocking on his door and eventually kicked it open. He told the victim he wanted to talk to him and repeatedly asked for a phone. The victim ran into the bedroom but was followed and punched 3 to 5 times in his torso.
A home-invasion robbery suspect who was wounded during an officer-involved shooting with Redding police in December will not be charged with shooting a police K-9, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. An investigation revealed the dog was struck by gunfire from the police officer. One of the original...
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Four people at a Studio City residence were assaulted in what a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department called a home invasion.
The incident occurred in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive, where four masked suspects used bodily force to get inside the home and assault the victims. The suspects then fled the scene and are still at-large.
“We have no evidence to indicate that this is a follow-home, but it is a home invasion and it is disturbing,” said LAPD Detective Todd Holmberg.
Authorities said that the suspects were wearing masks and that no weapons were used during the assault.
One of the victims was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The other three victims were evaluated on the scene.
It’s unclear if anything in the home was taken, though police are still investigating.
Two armed men broke into a Kew Gardens Hills house during the early hours Wednesday morning, struck the homeowner in the head, tied him up with duct tape and then drove off with the victim’s Mercedes Benz. The home invasion took place at around 3:35 a.m. in the vicinity...
The Virginia Police Department says a shooting early Wednesday is believed to have been an isolated incident. Police became aware of the shooting when the victim was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m. Officers determined that the shooting took place at...
Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects involved in multiple overnight burglaries. Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to multiple burglaries Wednesday within a storage facility located in the 2500-Block of Fort Worth Highway. “The suspects entered numerous storage units,...
SAN ANTONIO - Two men were shot and another man was tied up during a suspected home invasion on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Clower Street between Vance Jackson Road and West Avenue. Police said two men knocked on the...
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are looking for four men they said allegedly broke into a home Monday night and shot a man. The home invasion happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Elmwood Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 64-year-old man who...
A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
