Suspects sought following home invasion in Lindsay

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Four people at a Studio City residence were assaulted in what a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department called a home invasion. Dec. 30, 2021 (CBSLA) The incident occurred in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive, where four masked suspects used bodily force to get inside the home and assault the victims. The suspects then fled the scene and are still at-large. “We have no evidence to indicate that this is a follow-home, but it is a home invasion and it is disturbing,” said LAPD Detective Todd Holmberg. Authorities said that the suspects were wearing masks and that no weapons were used during the assault. One of the victims was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The other three victims were evaluated on the scene. It’s unclear if anything in the home was taken, though police are still investigating.

14 DAYS AGO