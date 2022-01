***WINTER STORM WARNING for Albert Lea, Mason City, and Charles City.***. ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Rochester, Austin, and Owatonna.***. A storm system will move into the Upper Midwest on Friday, spreading snow across much of Iowa and Minnesota. Alerts have been issued as some will see several inches of snow accumulation by Friday Night. The highest totals will be for those in the Winter Storm Warning, where 4-8" can be expected. Further east, there will be a very sharp cutoff from the heavy snow, to no snow at all. 1-4" is expected for those in the Winter Weather Advisory.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO