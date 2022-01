Dallas County organizations are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Saturday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. in downtown Selma. Participants will line up at 9 a.m. on Washington Street by the School of Discovery. The parade will march down Washington and turn right on to Dallas Avenue, then left on to Broad Street. Then they will march down Broad to Water Avenue where they will turn left and end at Riverfront Park. After the parade, the Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth and Reconciliation will have their MLK youth day.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO