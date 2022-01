Another Lubbock restaurant is closing down, apparently due to not making enough money in what's become a struggling industry in the COVID-19 era. Mr Brews Taphouse off (7604 Milwaukee Ave.) just announced they will be closing their doors this month. The restaurant said they aren't able to afford their rent and made the tough decision to close their doors. This is definitely a tough time for business owners as a whole but very tough on restaurants.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO