Here Are The 10 Best Paying Jobs In Arkansas

We are seeing a significant rise in the case numbers for Texarkana and the surrounding area this week along with several school closings in our area it's easy to see why we need to be cautious when we get out among other people. Again, that's reported cases, hospitalizations are up in Texas Trauma Service Area F (see charts below) which includes Texarkana, New Boston, and Paris, but again, not as much as you would expect with as many cases reported. The chart shows 115 people hospitalized, up from 76 last week, 31 are in ICU up from 23. 9 are on ventilators up from 8 last week, and we now have 1 reported pediatric patient in our area.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO