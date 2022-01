If you procrastinated before your football watch party and forgot you were supposed to bring a snack, a bag of chips is always a welcome addition. To remind people that chips are a tasty and convenient (if not also loved) option to have at tailgates or watch parties, Lay's has done a few memorable marketing campaigns over the years. According to Ledger Insights, they launched the "Smile with Lays" campaign in 2018, which featured smiling faces on every bag and a donation with every purchase to Operation Smile, an international children's medical charity.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO