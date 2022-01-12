ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona on why schools should stay open amid omicron surge

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s frustration nationwide as parents, students and school districts continue to...

Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
Fast Company

With omicron spreading, will schools mandate COVID vaccines for all students and teachers?

This week, most students in the U.S. returned to school. Also this week, the U.S. is setting grim new records for daily COVID-19 cases. The result is a full-blown logistical and policy-making mess for school and government officials, parents, and the kids themselves—mostly about whether or not to require vaccines. Here’s a quick look at the ways school districts and local officials nationwide are responding, to help you predict how all this is likely to pan out as the spring semester unfolds.
Newsday

Students can return to school safely, says U.S. secretary of education

WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that "our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country," as schools prepare to reopen this week amid a COVID-19 surge. Cardona, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday," sought to assure parents and...
Education
Coronavirus
The Times

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley kids return to school amid omicron surge

Berkeley kids returned to school Monday amid a surging omicron wave and a spike in COVID-19 cases at the school district. This week, Berkeley Unified is considering a booster-or-test policy and students could see isolation and masking guidelines change. In anticipation of a winter surge, BUSD provided students and staff...
Westport News

Lamont: Connecticut schools to stay open despite record COVID surge

Gov. Ned Lamont and other top state officials on Tuesday voiced their unwavering commitment to in-person learning despite an unprecedented surge in COVID infections that have stressed the public school system. This message from the Lamont administration comes on the fifth day of record positivity rates in Connecticut. According to...
kisswtlz.com

Education secretary says “default should be in-person learning” as Omicron surges

Students belong in the classroom, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday, despite some calls for a return to remote learning amid the COVID-19 Omicron surge. “We can do it safely,” Cardona said on “Face the Nation.” “We have better tools than we had in the past to get it done. We know what works, and I believe even with Omicron, our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country. “
The Independent

Children’s Ombudsman: Schools should stay open despite surging Covid cases

The Children’s Ombudsman has called on Government to keep schools open, saying closures cannot be the “default response” to surging Covid-19 cases.Dr Niall Muldoon has urged leaders to explore all options and maintain their commitment to keeping schools open, warning that those most vulnerable are “disproportionately affected.”It comes as secondary teachers’ union, the ASTI, called for a “a delayed and staggered reopening” of schools, which are set to return on Thursday.The Department of Education, health officials, unions and school management bodies are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.Dr Muldoon said: “Closing schools and denying children access to in-person learning...
