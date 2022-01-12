Education Sec. Miguel Cardona on why schools should stay open amid omicron surge

The Children’s Ombudsman has called on Government to keep schools open, saying closures cannot be the “default response” to surging Covid-19 cases.Dr Niall Muldoon has urged leaders to explore all options and maintain their commitment to keeping schools open, warning that those most vulnerable are “disproportionately affected.”It comes as secondary teachers’ union, the ASTI, called for a “a delayed and staggered reopening” of schools, which are set to return on Thursday.The Department of Education, health officials, unions and school management bodies are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.Dr Muldoon said: “Closing schools and denying children access to in-person learning...
