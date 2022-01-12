ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Wednesday #CircuitPython2022 Updates

By Scott
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA few more folks have written in to give us their thoughts about CircuitPython in 2022. Thank you both!. I would like limited multicore access to the second core from circuitpython on the RP2040. It’s okay if that access is just to C/C++ code running on the second core with Circuitpython...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
INTERNET
New York Post

Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C C#Api#Cyclematch#Blakebr
ZDNet

If you use Google Chrome, you need to install this now

Use Google Chrome? You're not alone. But if you're like most users of this browser, you probably feel that Chrome isn't the best when it comes to speed or handling system resources. And it doesn't help things when you pile dozens of tabs into the browser. Each of those tabs...
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
thekatynews.com

How to Get a Specific Phone Number?

In the modern world, the speed and quality of communication are crucially important. Both large and small companies need instant communication to thrive. Especially now, when doing business with foreign partners has become commonplace all over the world. HotTelecom offers multiple possibilities to improve your communication system through VoIP telephony.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Phone Arena

Profile photo notifications coming to WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp is stepping into 2022 with yet another new feature in the works. Back in November, the popular messaging app was working on a “Communities” feature, and in December Novi's digital wallet went live on WhatsApp. Now the company is working on adding the profile photo of your contacts to notifications.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to find your phone number on Android

We’re sure we’ve all experienced this once or twice in our lives, where we get a new SIM card as part of a new plan and it comes with a new number. Or maybe when we travel overseas and we get a local SIM card with a local number that people in the country can reach us on.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Fix Error Code 0x0000FFFF on Windows computer

Some users are seeing Error Code 0x0000FFFF on their Windows computers. Some are experiencing a BSOD, whereas, some are just seeing an error message. There is a wide variety of errors that one can see and hence, the reason will differ as well. The BSOD comes with the following error...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

PATCH NOW: New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates Fix 9 Vulnerabilities

These new Linux kernel security updates are here a little over a month after the previous ones, which addressed six vulnerabilities, and they’re available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hisute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM releases.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to create folders in Gmail

Folders are a great way of organizing your emails in Gmail. They allow you to categorize your work according to different areas of your life, letting you create separate folders for specific clients, or make folders for work, internship, personal projects, family and friends, and so on. Here’s a quick and easy guide on how to create folders in Gmail, and how to move emails from your inbox to those same folders.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Google Maps on NES #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

The hardware that powers what might be the NES’ most boring game ever is fairly simple and includes a Raspberry Pi, an FX2LP microcontroller, and the guts of an official NES cart that sacrificed its life for the cause. Eventually, all the hardware will be squeezed inside the cartridge’s original housing so that it can be loaded through the console’s game slot, but that’s an upgrade that appears to be on ciciplusplus’ to-do list, including features like searching for specific places. For now, the fun hack works, and with a surprising amount of interactivity using an NES gamepad to scroll the map and zoom in and out, complete with place names that are auto-generated using the NES’ instantly recognizable font. The next time you’re told the princess is in another castle, you’ll finally be able to get directions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

native floppy disk support COMING SOON to circuitpython!

Jepler just tossed us a build of circuitpython with the new native ‘adafruit_floppy’ module which implements MFM decoding ‘on the fly’ to provide python-native filesystem support for floppy drives! yep, you can now store files and code that is read or executed off of a floppy disk. we whipped up a quick demo that lists the files on a disk and pages through any textfiles it finds, and tossed on a copy of phrack 49 http://phrack.org/issues/49/1.html – its a total classic – we were able to page through the whole thing to verify the FAT12 filesystem works as expected! next up, file writes? – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Some data entry for ESP32 Pretty Pins

Our PrettyPins project lets us create beautiful and, more importantly, *correct* pinout diagrams by drawing exactly what is connected to the EagleCad/Fritzing pins and defined in circuitpython or arduino. https://github.com/adafruit/PrettyPins. by cross-referencing all the names and io pins with a csv table of capabilities we can know for sure what...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 2022 Survey, Python #1 in 2021 and more! #Python #CircuitPython #ICYMI @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (which is out before this post). 9,300+ subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Controlling NeoPixels with asyncio in CircuitPython @circuitpython

The Cooperative Multitasking in CircuitPython with asyncio guide has a new example that uses asyncio tasks to control a NeoPixel animation. You can change what the animation is doing while it’s running, just by pressing buttons. The code is clean and doesn’t require checking the buttons inside the animation loop.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Navi10 MacroPad with KB2040 and KMK CircuitPython keyboard firmware

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up your Navi10 macropad to use KMK firmware. You'll use the Navi10, designed by /u/emdarcher, and the new Adafruit KB2040, to build a macropad that you'll put KMK firmware on and will also learn how to remap it and create your own configuration.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy