More than one million New Yorkers are uninsured; increasing the number of people insured would reduce morbidity and mortality and improve economic security. New York, NY – January 12, 2022 – The Community Service Society (CSS) and the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) today released “Narrowing New York’s Health Insurance Coverage Gap,” a comprehensive report that provides State policymakers with key data about five possible strategies for increasing health insurance coverage. More than one million New Yorkers are uninsured, a serious problem that increases morbidity and mortality and reduces economic security.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO