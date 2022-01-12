ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Liang x Vans SS22 Collaboration: Release, Info

By Alexandra Pauly
Highsnobiety
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleModel: Vans Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, Authentic 44 DX, Style 73 DX, Half Cab 33 DX. Editor's Notes: Sandy Liang, a fixture of New York City's Lower East Side, is reuniting with Vans to release another '90s-inspired sneaker collab. The duo's third team-up is delightfully nostalgic, incorporating child-like doodles, fleece-y...

