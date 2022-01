Our current prep revival has largely focused on items synonymous with the post-war Ivy League look: blue blazers, penny loafers, tapered chinos. Though diverse enough to conjure images of Kennedys and Black jazz musicians, this interpretation of Ivy differs from another you may have witnessed or even worn—one that starts with an OCBD, but features jeans instead of chinos, a puffer vest in place of a sport coat and definitely not a tie. Despite being a fairly common uniform across the United States, this look surprisingly bears no name—at least in its home country. But in Japan, what came to be...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO