Ex-adviser gets 2 1/2 years for stealing $600,000 from elderly client

By Bruce Kelly
InvestmentNews
 1 day ago

Matthew Clason was registered with Lincoln Financial Advisors until 2016, when he moved his registration to LPL Financial. Former financial adviser Matthew O. Clason was sentenced last month to 2½ years — 30 months — in prison after he pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire...

stjohnsource.com

Final Two of Ten Women Sentenced in Multi-Defendant Tax Fraud Scheme

Lynell Hughes, age 35, of St. Croix and Nicolette Alexander, age 30, of St. Thomas, were sentenced recently in federal court by Judge Wilma A. Lewis for their part in a 10- defendant tax fraud scheme to defraud the U.S. government. According to a release from U.S.Attorney for the Virgin...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kingsport Times-News

Pound man gets 8 1/2 years for federal CARES Act fraud

ABINGDON — A Pound man will serve 8½ years in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the U.S. government of almost a half-million dollars in CARES Act unemployment benefits. Jeffrey R. Tackett, 30, was sentenced in Abingdon Federal District Court on Thursday to 102 months in prison for...
POUND, VA
State
Connecticut State
Shore News Network

Wilton attorney charged for stealing from client

WILTON, NY – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen announced today that Ellen K. Zwijacz (DOB 6-25-78) of Wilton, NY was sentenced before Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy, III, to 364 days in the Saratoga County Correctional Facility for her November 1, 2021 guilty plea to one (1) count of the Class “C” Felony of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 155.40(1). The charges stemmed from the taking of funds belonging to her client and client’s estate beginning in March of 2013 and continuing through July 2018. Zwijacz entered her plea understanding that sentencing could be within the range of 6 months incarceration with 5 years of probation up to 1 to 3 years in state prison if she paid over $860,000 at or before the time of her sentencing and surrendered her license to practice law.
WILTON, NY
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Pastor Pleads Guilty To Tax & Wire Fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal authorities say a Charlotte pastor is under investigation after he admitted to filing false tax returns and using fake information to get a COVID-19 relief loan. Frank Jacobs, Sr., 51, plead guilty to tax and wire fraud at a court hearing on Wednesday, according to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WebMD

Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 of 11 Charges in Fraud Trial

Jan. 4, 2022 -- A federal jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood testing startup Theranos, on four of 11 charges of fraud on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal. During the 15-week trial, Holmes testified in her defense and showed regret for missteps. She said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: SC woman sentenced to 2 years for misusing $1.2M in COVID-19 funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds. Bridgett Dorsey, 39, of Blythewood, pleaded guilty on Thursday to fraudulently obtaining the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and committing tax fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Public Safety
Public Safety
Black America Web

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to Prison Over PPP Loan Scam

Rapper Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith has been sentenced to over a year after being arrested in a COVID-19 loan scheme. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. We previously reported, Smith, 37, was arrested late last year for using coronavirus relief...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
KTLO

Prison inmate pleads guilty to large scale meth conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp accepted a plea of guilty from Tarik Mazhar on Friday. Mazhar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Schelp set sentencing for March 18, 2022.According to the plea agreement, on or about January 1, 2019, and continuing until on or about July 29, 2020, in Franklin County, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Tarik Mazhar did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together with a co-defendant, and others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and knowingly acted in some way for the purpose of aiding the commission of the offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Western News

Wilkes pleads not guilty to new charges

A local man arrested after detectives broke up a drug ring over the summer has pleaded not guilty to new charges in Lincoln County District Court. Tyler Jay Wilkes, 32, faces two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from his December arrest and echo those he racked up over the summer. He was arraigned Dec. 27.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
TheDailyBeast

Second Former CNN Producer Under Investigation for Child-Related Crimes

A second former CNN producer is facing potential child exploitation charges this month, NBC News reported Thursday. Rick Saleeby, a senior producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper up until earlier this month, is under investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, for crimes related to “juvenile victims,” authorities confirmed. It is unclear what prompted the investigation, and authorities did not say whether Saleeby has been charged with a crime. “While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a police statement read.
PUBLIC SAFETY
floridapolitics.com

Cops caught Fort Lauderdale lawyer trying to smuggle drugs into jail

David Casals faces drug trafficking and other charges. A Florida attorney was arrested after the sheriff’s office said he tried to smuggle fake legal papers soaked in cocaine into a local jail. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said defense attorney David Casals’ arrest came after “an extensive investigation,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

