The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO