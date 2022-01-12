ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
The Spun

Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan could win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints

The year is 2024 Matt Ryan is finally a Super Bowl champion lifting the Lombardi as Atlanta Falcons fans sit at home in tears. Not tears of joy you might expect from a Matt Ryan championship but those of years of frustration and pain that have been perfectly end-capped with the worst indignity of them all Matt Ryan winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
Sports Illustrated

Former NFL Star Blames Turf for Jameson Williams's Injury

After losing John Metchie in the SEC championship win over Georgia, Alabama's other 1,000-yard wide receiver, Jameson Williams, went down in the first half of Monday night's national championship loss to the Bulldogs. The injury, which Nick Saban speculated was a torn ACL after the game, took away Bryce Young's top weapon, which proved to be massive as the defensive slugfest turned into a bit of a shootout in the fourth quarter.
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made a decision on veteran corner Richard Sherman. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The announcement from the team ends his season before it ever really got started in the first place. Sherman played just 29 snaps...
NFL Analysis Network

3 Potential Offseason QB Options For The New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints just missed getting into the NFL Playoffs this season, but the main concern is their future at the quarterback position. Gone are the days of knowing that Drew Brees would be in charge and that the team would be in good hands. Now, the Saints have to figure out which direction they want to go.
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
CBS Boston

Nick Saban’s, Alabama’s Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...
