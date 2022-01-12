ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers vs. Kings: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFaZs_0djtTNw000

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports California.

Los Angeles (21-20) has won four of the last five but recently saw its winning streak snapped by the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are looking to get back in the win column to go two games above .500.

Sacramento (16-27) has lost five games in a row, and prospects look bleak for a franchise that has missed the postseason 15 straight seasons. The Kings are expected to be short-handed in the frontcourt, but 2021 second-round pick Neemias Queta had a strong performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and is a sneaky name to monitor for L.A.

Lakers at Kings notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Anthony Davis (MCL), Kendrick Nunn (knee); Probable – LeBron James (abdominal)

Kings: OUT – Richaun Holmes (G League assignment), Damian Jones (health and safety protocol); Questionable – Tristan Thompson (quad)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: -3.5
  • Money line: Lakers -165 / Kings +133
  • Over-under: 231.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

These two teams are no strangers to high-scoring games. The first contest between the two produced a whopping 278 total points because it went to triple-overtime. The third had 236, so it would be reasonable to take the over again. The Lakers should play with more fire and intensity this game after how the Memphis game went, so the Kings’ losing streak could hit six.

Take the Lakers minus-3.5, Lakers minus-165 and the over 231.5.

Prediction: Lakers 124, Kings 116

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Kendrick Nunn
AllRaptors

Report: Lakers Have 'Expressed Interest' in Gary Trent Jr.

As the Los Angeles Lakers scour for the league for more floor-spacing help, they've reportedly made calls to the Toronto Raptors hoping to land one of Toronto's best young shooters. Los Angeles has reportedly "expressed interest" in Gary Trent Jr.'s availability, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He's one of several...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectrum Sportsnet#Nbc Sports California#The Cleveland Cavaliers#G League#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Lakers 165 Kings#Lakers 124
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lakers offered two second-round picks for Cam Reddish

Recently, The Athletic learned that the Lakers had offered two second-rounders for Reddish. Still, the Hawks believed a team would eventually offer the first-round pick they sought. They asked for Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes, the No. 25 selection during this past summer’s draft, during negotiations, but the Knicks turned them down, sources said.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwyane Wade: They're gonna forget about Michael Jordan like we forgot about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players. But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy