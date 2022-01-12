Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Poised to make season debut

Gafford supplied eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over Orlando. It wasn't an overly remarkable game for Gafford, who provided fantasy managers with two more blocks, but it's worth noting that he saw only 16 minutes -- his fewest in any game since Dec. 5 -- as Thomas Bryant (knee) made his long-awaited return from a torn ACL. Bryant saw only 11 minutes of action off the bench, but that number figures to gradually creep up as he builds up his confidence and conditioning. With Rui Hachimura also back from an extended personal absence, Gafford's workload will be worth monitoring closely over the next several games. If he ends up in the 15-to-20-minute range on most nights, fantasy managers may have to consider cutting bait.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO