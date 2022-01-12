ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Poised to make season debut

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bryant (knee) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Magic. For the first time in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thomas Bryant on track to return on Wednesday

Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant, out for almost one year following an ACL tear, is on track to be available tomorrow when the Wizards host the Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Thomas Bryant (ACL) is on track to be available tomorrow vs the Orlando Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 5:23 PM.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Wizards’ Sheppard Talks Beal, Dinwiddie, Hachimura, Bryant, More

The maximum-salary contract extension the Wizards offered to Bradley Beal in October remains on the table and will stay there all season long, general manager Tommy Sheppard told Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Beal may end up opting for free agency – where he could earn a longer, more lucrative deal with Washington or explore other destinations – but Sheppard wants to make sure the All-Star guard knows the extension is still an option.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Washington Times

Thomas Bryant’s return provides element Wizards missed

Before he checked in for the first time in more than a year, Thomas Bryant warmed up on an exercise bike by the tunnel to the locker room. An ice pack was wrapped around the Washington Wizards center’s knee— a small reminder of the injury that temporarily took away his basketball dream.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Plays 16 minutes with Bryant back

Gafford supplied eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over Orlando. It wasn't an overly remarkable game for Gafford, who provided fantasy managers with two more blocks, but it's worth noting that he saw only 16 minutes -- his fewest in any game since Dec. 5 -- as Thomas Bryant (knee) made his long-awaited return from a torn ACL. Bryant saw only 11 minutes of action off the bench, but that number figures to gradually creep up as he builds up his confidence and conditioning. With Rui Hachimura also back from an extended personal absence, Gafford's workload will be worth monitoring closely over the next several games. If he ends up in the 15-to-20-minute range on most nights, fantasy managers may have to consider cutting bait.
NBA
WTOP

Thomas Bryant’s emotions ran high in long-awaited return to Wizards

Bryant's emotions ran high in long-awaited return to Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Thomas Bryant tried his best not to smile. The fifth-year pro checked into the game at the start of the second quarter and jogged down the floor before he heard the in-house arena announcer officially welcome Bryant back to the floor at Capital One Arena.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Gafford
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Magic#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy