HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites operated by dedicated, caring individuals and healthcare workers, has expanded their operations to well over 200 public and private locations across 21 states nationwide, with more scheduled to open in the coming year. According to the CDC, since the onset of the pandemic the Coronavirus has claimed more than 780,000 lives in the United States alone. Covid Clinic has been a stalwart community partner in the fight against the disease, administering more than 3 million tests and diagnosing more than 183,000 cases.

