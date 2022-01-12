ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why gas prices are rising despite demand falling

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for gasoline is falling and yet prices at the pump are still increasing. The national average for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. increased by two cents over the past week to $3.30, according to estimates by AAA. Last week, though, gasoline demand dropped from 9.72 million...

www.foxbusiness.com

MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

Why the uranium price is set to keep rising

Kazakhstan’s “dominant” role in the uranium market is “akin to that of the Opec+ group in crude oil”, says Neil Hume in the Financial Times. So turmoil in the country has sent uranium prices up more than 8% in a week to $45.65 a pound. The country is the world’s leading supplier of the nuclear fuel, accounting for more than 40% of supply. Globally, utility companies use about 180 million pounds of uranium per year, but only 125 million pounds is being mined, partly due to “a lack of investment in new deposits”. For now, the shortfall is being made up with stockpiles and re-purposed “military warheads”.
INDUSTRY
cbs4local.com

Get ready for the average price of gas to hit $4, experts say

WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans are paying higher prices at the gas pump and utility costs at home. Experts say to buckle up because it's going to get worse before prices get better. The average price for a gallon of gas went up a buck or more between the start...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Gas prices drop statewide, rise locally

The average price per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina has fallen by approximately six cents from last month’s average, but is still 85 cents above last year’s average, according to data gathered by the price tracking site gasbuddy.com. The state’s average is currently $3.046 per...
TRAFFIC
thedetroitbureau.com

Gas Prices Rise Slightly in the New Year

The tumult in far off Central Asia helped push up the price of gasoline sold in the United States. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas rose two cents to $3.30 last week. GasBuddy has the average at $3.29 with the same increase. The increase was driven by a rise in the price of crude oil, which is closing in on $80 a barrel, AAA noted. The price for a gallon on gas was $2.31 per gallon at this point a year ago.
TRAFFIC
klpw.com

Gas Prices Expected to Rise Again in Region Due to World Turmoil

Gasoline prices are expected to edge up again soon and market watchers say they'll be driven primarily by the price surge in crude oil, which is closing in on 80-dollars a barrel. That height is being seen again due to unrest on the other side of the world in oil-producing areas near Russia including Kazakhstan. In Missouri, the current average is two dollars and 93 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded. Gas buddy dot com says the lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the area is at the Sam's Club in Ferguson, where it's two dollars and 67 cents per gallon.
FERGUSON, MO
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
AM 1390 KRFO

Gas Prices Starting to Rise Again

UNDATED -- Gas prices are starting to rise again. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08. Prices in Minnesota are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 87.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
Overton County News

Gas prices rise 3 cents in Tennessee

After almost a month of steady prices, consumers can expect higher prices at the pump. Gas prices across Tennessee have risen 3 cents, on average. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.02 which is 2 cents cheaper than one month ago and 89 cents more than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices rise as oil remains 'stubbornly strong'

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has been on the rise for the first two weeks of 2022. Currently, prices at the pump are standing at $3.29 per gallon, an increase of 2.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy, which compiles data from price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Could Pressure Gas Prices Higher

(MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump. Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, seven percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. “January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.” The price of WTI (U.S.) oil rose 5% last week, reaching a 7-week high of $79.46 on Thursday. The increase was mostly due to concerns about how the unrest in Kazakhstan and logistical problems in Libya would hamper global fuel supplies. Friday’s settlement of $78.90 per barrel was $3.69/b more than the week before. The price of oil has increased a total of 11% in the last three weeks. State Average Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.20 2021 High – $3.36 2021 Low – $2.19 Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.31), Fort Lauderdale ($3.25) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.11), Sebring ($3.12)
MIAMI, FL
eastidahonews.com

Idaho gas prices drop 2 cents, but U.S. average is on the rise

BOISE – The high price of crude oil continues to make filling up your gas tank an expensive proposition, despite rising gasoline supplies and falling demand. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular fuel is $3.55 per gallon, which is two cents less than a week ago and nine cents cheaper than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.30 per gallon, which is a penny more than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago.
BOISE, ID
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Continue Post New Year Rise in Eastern Wisconsin

Fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continued their post-New Year climb this past week. According to numbers on the AAA Gas Prices webpage, fuel in Manitowoc County is four cents more expensive on average compared to last week, now sitting at $3.03. Prices rose two cents in Sheboygan County, where the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

